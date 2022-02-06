Mhow: Minor among there held for targeting jewellery store

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested persons including a 16-year-old boy who had broken to a jewellery shop at Sarafa and made away with gold and silver ornaments. The thieves had also targeted the adjoining grocery shop and made away the dry fruits.

Police have recovered ornaments including five gold nose rings, four necklaces that appear to be gold, 13 silver anklets, three silver bracelets, gold earrings and also the stolen cashew nuts and almonds. The motorcycle used in crime has been seized.

Those arrested include Mahesh Nayak, 29, a resident of Brij Vikar Colony, Rau; Yogesh Chouhan alias China, 19, a resident of CAT Road, Rau and one minor.

The jeweller Naveen Pal in his complaint told police that on February 2 when he went to open the shop around 7.30 am he found the lock broken and the shutter up. On entering the shop he found the cupboard and the money-locker broken and empty. The thieves had made away with all the gold and silver ornaments kept inside. The thieves also broke into the adjoining grocery shop and took away grocery items including dry fruits.

Police had registered a case under Section 454 and 380 against the unidentified men. Police team scanned around 20 CCTV cameras installed in different locations in the market and zeroed in on a boy wearing a yellow sweater and leaving the shop with a bag.

On Saturday evening, police intercepted a person moving suspiciously near Rau Rangwasa Phata Railway Bridge. The man identified as Mahesh during questioning confessed to have committed theft at a jewellery store He also disclosed the names of his two accomplices. All the three accused have been arrested .

