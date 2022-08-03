Mhow: Meeting to discuss streamlining traffic to be held on Thursday

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The city's traffic system has deteriorated. Improvements have been made but just on paper. The lack of coordination between the traffic police and the Cantonment Board is resulting in traffic chaos in the town.

Cantonment Board CEO Rajendra Jagtap convened a meeting with the police and administrative officials on Thursday to discuss the problem. In the meeting, discussions will be held to improve the poor traffic system of the city. But it remains to be seen how effective the decisions prove to be as the lack of coordination has defeated all attempts to streamline town traffic in the past.

There is no discipline, four-wheelers can be seen parked haphazardly all over the town. People park their vehicles wherever they want. In addition car garages and washing centres have illegally occupied spaces. Shopkeepers use the road to keep their goods, completely ruining the traffic discipline in the town.