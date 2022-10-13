Mhow: Massive fire in shop 

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a shop located in the main market and populated area on Mhow-Neemuch Marg under Sector 1 police station of Pithampur. A large number of two-wheeler and cycle tyres and vehicles, including bicycles, auto parts were kept outside the service road. Around 3.30 pm, a sudden fire broke out in the shop. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. But if sources are to be believed, it is being said that the fire started due to a short circuit in the electrical wires.

Due to the presence of nylon tyres, oil and other inflammable materials in the shop, the fire took a formidable form. On getting information, fire brigade and police personnel reached the spot. Power supply was disrupted for several hours due to the incident.

