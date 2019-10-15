Mhow: Man gets lifer for raping daughter

Mhow: Court of additional session judge class III gave life imprisonment to a 45-year-old person after he was found guilty for raping his 14-year-old step daughter.

Special public prosecutor Anand Nema informed that court Judge Sonal Nema awarded life sentence to a resident of Tamboli Mohalla in Manpur town after he found guilty under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence.

Manpur police had registered a case of rape of minor step daughter against him in October last year. Nema said that the girl along with her mother had reported the matter to the police, following which accused was arrested and sent to the jail.

Girl had, in her statement told the police that on finding her alone at home, her step father raped her and threatened her not to speak about the incident to anybody otherwise he will kill her mother.

On finding her silent and upset, her mother insisted that she tell her the reason, and the minor narrated her ordeal. Her mother took her to the police station and a case under section 376 of IPC and POCSO act was registered against him.