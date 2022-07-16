e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Man accused of raping minor sent to judicial custody

Mhow police station in-charge MS Bhadauria said that the victim had presented a written application against the accused on 15/7 2022 in Mhow police station, in which she stated that the accused took her objectionable photos and threatened to make photos viral and raped her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One person has been sent to judicial custody till July 25 in a

case of rape, taking objectionable photos of the minor and forcing her to convert and marry. Special Judge and Additional Sessions District Judge sent the accused aged 21 years in judicial custody under the POCSO Act and Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 2021. Mhow police station in-charge MS Bhadauria said that the victim had presented a written application against the accused on 15/7 2022 in Mhow police station, in which she stated that the accused took her objectionable photos and threatened to make photos viral and raped her.

Special prosecutor Anand Nema pleaded the case on behalf of the government.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mandi closes, wholesale traders sport black badges to protest against 5% GST on re-packed...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: Man accused of raping minor sent to judicial custody

RECENT STORIES

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate