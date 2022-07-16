Mhow: Man accused of raping minor sent to judicial custody

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One person has been sent to judicial custody till July 25 in a

case of rape, taking objectionable photos of the minor and forcing her to convert and marry. Special Judge and Additional Sessions District Judge sent the accused aged 21 years in judicial custody under the POCSO Act and Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 2021. Mhow police station in-charge MS Bhadauria said that the victim had presented a written application against the accused on 15/7 2022 in Mhow police station, in which she stated that the accused took her objectionable photos and threatened to make photos viral and raped her.

Special prosecutor Anand Nema pleaded the case on behalf of the government.