Mhow: Malwa Complex traders demand resolution of problems

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Traders who have their shops in the Malwa complex located near Agrasen intersection held a press conference here on Friday to highlight the various problems of the complex. They demanded that the Cantonment Board that operates 144 shops in the complex should rectify the technical flaws of this complex.

They also demanded that the Board stop collecting GST as part of the rent and the roof of the complex be repaired as the water dripping from the roof damages their material. A demand was made for the installation of CCTV in the complex especially as anti-social elements camp here during the night taking advantage of the fact that the complex is not properly illuminated.

The traders also demanded that there is a need for adequate space for the movement of goods and customers therefore the garden built in front of the complex must be down-sized. Furthermore, Magic vans that are parked outside the complex and handcarts stationed there need to be removed from there. The traders threatened to launch a phased agitation if their demands are not met.

