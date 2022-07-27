e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Main accused of attempted robbery at Colonel's Academy arrested

Two accused had been arrested earlier while two others are still at large. Two other accused Raju and Kalam are still absconding.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused of the attempted robbery at Colonel's Academy School in Signal Vihar Colony of Bargonda police station area about six months ago was arrested on Monday by the Tanda police. There was a reward of Rs 65,000 on him. Two accused had been arrested earlier while two others are still at large. Two other accused Raju and Kalam are still absconding.

On the night of January 5, some robbers had entered Signal Vihar from near Colonel Academy with the intention of committing a crime. When the security guard of the colony confronted them they snatched his rifle. Later GawliPalasia, SAF and police personnel were pelted with stones and beaten up. They also took away a jawan's rifle that had fallen on the ground. On January 19, the police arrested the first accused Akesh alias Akash son of Arjun Baghel, a resident of Kadwal police station Bori, Alirajpur district and seized a rifle from him.

Since the first accused was caught, the police team was raiding different places to search for other accused. On February 4, the police caught the second accused Thawaria alias Rajesh son of Pahar Singh Baghel, a resident of Alirajpur. Meanwhile, one of the accused has died. Badgonda TI Amit Kumar said that the Tanda police had detained Somla, son of Badan Singh, a resident of BadiKadwali police station Bori limits. Now they would seek a remand from the court, TI Kumar added.

