Mhow: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Infantry School

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A saga of unprecedented victory in the Kargil War in 1999, was celebrated at the Military Station, Mhow on 26 July 2022. On this day, ignominious designs of the Pakistani intruders were thwarted by military action by the Indian Army, epitomising courage, valour, grit, determination and selfless sacrifice.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Infantry Memorial to pay homage to the soldiers, who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, along with Lieutenant General PN Anantha Narayanan, SM, Commandant, The Infantry School, Mhow and a large number of Officers, JCOs and jawans paid tributes to the brave soldiers during the solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

