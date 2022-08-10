Mhow: JAYS and Bhim Army celebrate World Tribal Day

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of youths of the Bhim Army along with tribal organisation Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) celebrated the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (World Tribal Day) with great pomp and enthusiasm at the temple of Tantya Bhil in Patalpani today.

A number of tribal youths reached Patalpani with their traditional weapons including arrows and sticks in their hands. JAYAS workers took out a huge rally in Mhow City that was welcomed at many places. The rally reached Patalpani directly through the markets of Mhow. A large number of tribal women and girls also participated in the rally.