Mhow janpad president, vice president and 16 members sworn in

The ceremony organised at a private garden on Indore road was boycotted by the 9 Janpad members of Congress.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 12:55 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Janpad CEO Hemant Singh Chouhan administered the oath of office to 16 janpad members belonging to BJP including the president and the vice president. On this occasion many BJP leaders including local MLA, Tourism and Culture Minister, Usha Thakur were present.

The ceremony organised at a private garden on Indore road was boycotted by the 9 Janpad members of Congress. Soon after taking the oath, the new janpad president Sardar Malviya and vice-president Virbal Dabur said that the development of the tehsil is their priority and they would strive to ensure that every section of the society gets the benefits of the schemes of the central and the state governments.

The elected members of Congress alleged that Hemant Singh Chauhan, CEO of janpad panchayat was working fully according to the wishes of the BJP. They said that they were invited to the oath-taking ceremony at the Janpad Panchayat office, but found that no programme was organised there, due to which they could not take the oath. The Congressmen demanded an inquiry into the matter.

