Indore

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:42 AM IST

Mhow: Indian Army top brass visits MCTE​

They were briefed on stellar work being done in various domains including ​t​raining and technical innovations ; there were​ ​detailed strategic discussions to find out a way forward on ​artificial ​i​ntelligence, ​c​yber​ intelligence​, ​e​lectronic warfare, use of GIS, ​quantum​ communication and cryptology.
Staff Reporter
The top brass visits Mhow. | FPJ

Mhow: Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin​ ​Rawat and​ GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Lieutenant General Raj Shukla visited MCTE on Aug​ust 25-26​ ​. They were briefed on stellar work being done in various domains including ​t​raining and technical innovations .

There were​ ​detailed strategic discussions to find out a way forward on ​artificial ​i​ntelligence, ​c​yber​ intelligence​, ​e​lectronic warfare, use of GIS, ​quantum​ communication and cryptology . Generals encouraged the initiatives​ ​taken and innovations done by MCTE. The top brass also interacted with​ the ​d​irector and staff of Rastriya​ ​Raksha University and appreciated​ ​the joint ​c​ivil​-​military fusion​.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:42 AM IST
