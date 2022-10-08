Mhow: Incidents of molestation surge

Representative Photo | FPJ

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of molestation have seen a steady rise in Mhow in recent times. Sonali, a girl from Maurya family residing in Chander Marg was preparing for government examination at her house.

The family members were upset due to the foul smell of a mutton shop located nearby. On October, when the girls of the Maurya family came out of the house, Mohammad Zakir, Mohammad Shahrukh Khan, Babla Khan, began to do obscene acts.

On a complaint filed by the Maurya family, a case has been registered against the accused under section 356, 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

