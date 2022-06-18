Mhow: Illicit liquor worth nearly Rs 2 lakh seized

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested here on Friday with 60 litres of hand distilled liquor and 1,200 kg of Mahua Lahan valued at about Rs.1,96,000.

Simultaneous action was taken by the Excise Department, Indore against illicit liquor at various places in Mhow, Joshigurdia, Talinaka, Simrol, and other places in view of the forthcoming civic polls, said Excise Deputy Inspector Manish Rathore.