Mhow: ICU, PICU Care Centre opened at Madhya Bharat Hospital

Facility to remain non-functional due to lack of staff

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The ICU (Intensive Care Unit) & PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) Care Centre, equipped with modern facilities, was inaugurated by local MLA and Tourism Minister Ms Usha Thakur and sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, in a simple ceremony at the Government Madhya Bharat Hospital here on Saturday. But the lack of adequate staff means that the modern facilities like oxygen line ventilator installed at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore can not be operationalised as of now.

Dr HR Verma in-charge of the hospital said additional staff including doctors and about 20 nursing staff is needed to start the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) Care Centre. The demand for additional staff has been sent to the District Health Officer about two years ago.

