Mhow: Hundreds of fishes dying each day, residents allege contamination of water

Mhow (Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh): In the Bagdun pond spread over 100 bighas in the Pithampur municipality area, hundreds of fishes are dying every day. Licence-holder Mohan Lal, a fishmonger, has complained about it to the police and the department of fisheries, Dhar.

On Sunday morning, the residents saw hundreds of fishes dead in the pond. They alleged that the fishes were dying due to water contaminated by chemical-laden water flowing into the pond from factories adjacent to the pond. Mohan Lal handed over a written complaint to the municipality office and fisheries department, Dhar, after which a panchnama was made by the officials.

PS Chauhan, assistant director, fisheries department, Dhar says he has received information about this incident in the morning. An officer of the department has inspected the pond and, on the basis of his report, action will be taken.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:39 PM IST