Mhow: Hotel garbage being dumped on Hema Firing Range Road

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): From Kanker Pura Talab on the Mhow-Pithampur road to Bhatkhedi, on the side of the Army’s Hema Firing Range, waste from weddings at hotels located in the Kishanganj area is being thrown in plastic bags by a loading vehicle, flouting the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean India Mission’.

There is a pile of dirt and garbage on the roadside along a one-kilometre stretch in the area. Due to this, the plantation by the army at the Hema Firing Range is also being damaged. Due to this garbage, the Mhow-Pithampur main road is full of dirt, thus polluting the entire environment of the surroundings and no action is being taken against those who throw such garbage.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:50 PM IST