Mhow: Horse racing, shooting competitions held

Betma / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Vijayadashami, thousands of people gathered at Aman Chaman Mata Tekri in the evening for the traditional horse racing and shooting competition and enjoyed sitting on the slopes of the hill.

The procession reached the Aman Chaman Tekri Dussehra ground via the major markets of the city. Horse racing competition consisted of a steep climb of 150 metres, and a race of 300 metres. Separate competitions were held for big horses, small horses and finally horses from rural areas. In the first horse race, Faraj Saim (Laledi) came first, Shri Awasthi (Madhya Pradesh Riding Club Indore) came second and Jitendra Chauhan alias Malam (Betma) came third. In the second race, Ashok Sharma (Dhureri) was first, Nitin Mahendra Yadav (Jhalara) second and Chetan Kamdar (Kunvarsi) came third. In the third race, Vishnu Tanwar (Bijepur), Sahil Bhurekha (Betma) and Sanjay Singh Chauhan (Betma) took the first three spots. A total of 28 horses took part in the three horse races.

Nine selected participants took part in the shooting competition and shot a small earthen pot from a distance of 200 metres. Suraj Patel (Kalibillod) broke the pot. Every year three pots are kept but this year only one was kept as the competition started late and it grew dark. Horsemen of Madhya Pradesh Riding Club of Indore enthralled the spectators with their feat including various kinds of jumps. The chief guest of the programme was Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar and former MLA Manoj Patel etc. Guests and dignitaries were welcomed by the committee by tying a turban. In the end, the winners of the competitions were awarded. The whole programme was conducted by Govind Kabra and a vote of thanks was given by Dharamvir Singh Chauhan.

