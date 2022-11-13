Mhow: Gum trees being treated with chemicals to produce more gum

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Gum, which is rich in many medicinal properties, is now being adulterated and being prepared by treating the gum plant with chemicals that increase the production but reduce the life of these trees.

However, the Forest Department has banned the collection and transportation of gum after this fact came to light a few months ago. Despite this, gum is still being prepared with chemicals. Due to which the trees are drying up in 1 to 3 years only. DFO Narendra Pandawa said that a few months ago accused was caught while transporting gum in the Choral range shedding light on the manufacture of adulterated gum.

According to information received from Choral Range, about four months ago, two accused were caught while transporting gum. During interrogation, the accused told that chemicals are added to increase the production of gum from the tree. Ranger Ravikant Jain had also seized chemicals along with 30 gum samples along with the chemical. The samples and the gum have been sent to the forensic lab for examination and this report is awaited.

According to the information, only about 200 grams of gum is produced from a Dhavda tree in a season. But the gum mafia, with the help of local people, treats these trees with chemicals that are easily available at the medical store. This increases the production of gum from a single tree to 8 to 10 kg in a season but reduces the quality of the gum. Such kind of gum was being extracted in large quantities in Choral and Manpur of Indore Forest Division.

