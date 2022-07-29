e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Green Day celebrated in Shree Academy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 01:26 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Green Day was celebrated on the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya and World Nature Conservation Day in Shree Academy.

Students from nursery to Class 8 came dressed in green attire for the Hariyali Mahotsav and brought saplings for plantation. The school Scouts and Guides helped the students in this plantation drive.

The Rotary Club of Mhow also organised a plantation programme on this occasion. The program was conducted by the school director Rajesh Patidar and principal Hemlata Patidar The vote of thanks was proposed by Geeta Kundalwal.

Mhow: Woman loses gold chain at religious event

A gold chain of an elderly woman was stolen at the Uttam Garden complex located on Indore Road. Tarabai Agarwal, age 65 had gone to listen to the Shiv Mahapuran story being narrated there, Her chain was stolen as she was taking Prasad at the end of the narration. This is the second such theft of a gold chain at the venue. A large number of women come every day to listen to the Mahapuran and probably a gang of female thieves is on the prowl.

