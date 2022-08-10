e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Grand Tricolour Yatra taken out

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:21 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Tricolour yatra was taken out in village Bhaislay on Tuesday, the last day of the five-day Tricolour awareness programme being run by the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College in the adopted villages under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

In which a large number of rural people and children along with the staff and faculty members of the college also participated. The yatra travelled through the various lanes of old and new Bhaislai. During this, an appeal was made to the residents of the village that on the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, the national flag be displayed on their homes from August 13 to 15.

Slogans like Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Hum Sab, Bhartiya Hai rendt the air. Dean Dr RK Jain informed that from tomorrow this campaign will be run in the college campus for three days and flags will be distributed in all the houses. Dr RK Bagherwal, Dr Col. Prahlad Soni, Dr Atul Parihar, Dr Rakhi Gangil, Dr Alka Suman, Prayesh Chhaparwal lent their support.

