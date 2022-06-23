Mhow: Five killed, over two dozen injured as bus falls into gorge

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five persons were killed and more than two dozen passengers were injured after a passenger bus going from Indore to Burhanpur went off the road at Bherughat area between Simrol and Choral village under Simrol police station limit. The incident took place between 2 and 2.30 pm.

As soon as Mhow tehsil administration and police came to know about the incident, a team led by sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain rushed to the spot along with ambulances and began a rescue operation.

Some of the passengers who were rescued from the bus wreckage informed that the bus was at high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle and it went off the road and fell into a 70-feet deep gorge leaving many passengers dead and injured.

Simrol police station in-charge Ramnarayan Singh Bhadoria informed that the bus belongs to Mahakal Travels and was going to Burhanpur.

Administrative officers, a medical team including additional SP Shashikant Kankane were present at the site of the incident. They sent the injured passengers after first aid while those who are seriously injured were referred to Indore’s MY Hospital. After the incident, there was a long jam on both sides of Indore-Khandwa road.