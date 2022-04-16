Mhow: Fire Brigade celebrates Fire Fighting Week

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Fire Brigade celebrated Fire Fighting Week at Dreamland Square on Friday. During this, a burningcontainer was put at the crossroads and the fire brigade employees brought the fire under control.

A large number of people had gathered at the crossroads to witness the demonstration. After the demonstration, the employees also told the people about the precautions and measures to be taken in case of fire.

Fire Brigade SP RS Nigwal said that on April 14, 1941, a ship filled with explosive material caught fire in Mumbai and 66 employees were martyred while extinguishing the fire. Fire Fighting Week is celebrated in their memory from 14 April to 20 April. The firemen will hold several activities during the course of the week.

Hanuman Janmotsav was celebrated with great pomp

The Hanuman birth festival was celebrated with great pomp in Mhow city today. The recitation of Sundarkand was organized at Hanuman temple late at night. The program of bhajan kirtan continued on Saturday morning. Hanuman temples were crowded with a large number of devotees at the temple. Bhandara for distribution of Prasad was organized in the city's ancient Hanuman garden along with Hanuman Bal Hanuman Bargonda Balaji Hanuman ji was decorated with special lights on the Hanuman temples located in the surrounding areas. Prasad was distributed to the devotees with bhajan kirtan. Similarly, in Pithampur industrial area also, the festival of Hanuman birth festival was celebrated with great fanfare.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:50 PM IST