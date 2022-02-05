Mhow: FIR against coloniser for illegally developing a colony

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was lodged against coloniser Rakesh Agrawal for illegally developing a colony called Royal City in village Bhatkhedi of Mhow tehsil. The colony was being developed in 3.239 hectares of private land.

The coloniser was building a road in the colony without permission. According to Rule 9 of the Gram Panchayat (Development of Colonies) Rules 2014, it is mandatory to take development permission from the competent authority (meaning Collector) before starting the colony development work. But it was found in the investigation that the colony was being developed by the coloniser Agarwal without the necessary permission. Rakesh Agrawal was booked under section 61(d) of Panchayat Raj and Village Swaraj Act 1993 at Kishanganj police station.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:51 AM IST