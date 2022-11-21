Mhow: Festival of king celebrated by Christians

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The King's great festival was celebrated by the Christian community on Sunday, in which hundreds of community members came out with candles in their hands, singing and praying to Lord Jesus, who were welcomed at other places. A huge procession was taken out. This event was organised on the occasion of the great festival of the King. The messages of Lord Jesus were read out and the community members were asked to maintain peace and co-operate with each other.

After this, hundreds of community members, including women, men and children came out through the main roads with candles in their hands. The ceremony ended at Drau Godown. Community brothers sang songs of Lord Jesus all the way. After the prayer of Lord Jesus by Father Thomas, the community members were welcomed and floral tributes were offered to Lord Jesus.