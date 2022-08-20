e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Dr BP Shukla takes over as dean of Veterinary College

He was earlier working as the head of the surgery department as well as heading the clinic of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr BP Shukla has taken over as the new Dean of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. He was earlier working as the head of the surgery department as well as heading the clinic of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University.

All the staff of the college wished him well on this occasion. Dr Shukla said that I will fulfil the new responsibility given by the Vice Chancellor with full devotion and honesty and keep working for the development of the college.

