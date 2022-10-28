Mhow: Diwali held at Om Shanti Dham auditorium

Pithampur (Mhow): A programme was organised on the auspicious occasion of Diwali in the Raj Yoga auditorium of Om Shanti Dham. In which the spiritual secret of Diwali was explained. It was told that the Supreme Light God descended on this universe in the confluence age, between the end of Kalyug, the beginning of Satyug, the soul lit the lamp of Jyotika and made a lit flame forever and in this, Chaitanya Mahalakshmi ji was invoked and all Chaitanya Mahalakshmis were like this.

The great aarti was performed. Entire Raja Yoga hall rejoiced after seeing Mahalakshmi in Diwali. Simultaneously some cultural programmes were done and in the presence of hundreds of brothers and sisters, Brahma Kumaris dadi's lit lamps and cake cutting was done in memory of the happiness of Diwali and all brothers and sisters accepted Brahma Bhojan.

Here Brahma Kumari Sunita Dadi, the chief operator of Pithampur, said that the purpose of celebrating Diwali every year is the marriage of every soul-like lamp which removes the darkness of ignorance. People light up a massive earthen lamp on Diwali but all of you have to light the chaitanya lamp. This is true Diwali.

