Mhow: Despite Collector's letter, mass marriages held at Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): Despite Dhar Collector's letter regarding cancellation of pre-decided mass marriage ceremony, it was organised with donations given by an NGO in Pithampur on Friday. It was organised on the eve of Devuthni Gyaras, an auspicious day for Hindus.

The NGO Aaradhna run by BJP leader and Pithampur municipal committee president Kavita Vaishnav's husband Sanjay Vaishnav was the organiser of the ceremony. Devendra Patel, Dhar MLA Neena Verma and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur were also present in the ceremony to bless the newly-wed couples.

In all 22 pairs were married off and both Sanjay and Kavita Vaishnav did the kanyadan of the girls. All couples were given goods for domestic use as dowry by the NGO along with certain other social organisations.

BJP leaders criticised Dhar Collector Srikant Bhanot decision of cancelling the ceremony that was organised by BJP-led municipal committee. MLA Verma said that she will raise the issue in the assembly

Actually, the civic body had taken written permission from the district administration two months back so the officials were shocked on receiving the letter from Dhar Collector when only a few hours were left for the function.

Pithampur municipal committee President Kavita Vaishnav told that after confirmation and assurance from her office, families of all girls had found suitable matches for their daughters and had also made all arrangements for the marriage to be held on Friday. Also, the brides had put mehndi on their palms which is considered auspicious for wedding and relatives had arrived for taking part in the marriages. She said that when Collector’s letter reached her office, everyone was surprised and shocked but soon local social organisations derived a formula for organising the mass marriage function without the benefits of the government scheme.