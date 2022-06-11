Mhow: Deeksha Sanyas wins silver in national wrestling

e-Paper Get App

Diksha had secured a place for the national competition to be held in Ranchi after getting gold medals in district level, divisional level and state-level competitions.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Deeksha Sanyas, a wrestler from Valmiki Guru Vyyamshala and a student of School Shree Academy, Kodariya, brought laurels to Mhow by getting the youngest silver medal in the National U-15 wrestling competition.

On this success of Diksha, chief instructor Mannu Pehalwan, Kishori Pehelwan, school principal Hemlata Patidar and school staff extended their warm wishes. Diksha has also been selected for the trial of an international championship.

