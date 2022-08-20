e-Paper Get App

Mhow cops end search for bombs

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The search operation launched by the police in the wake of the bombing incident in Berchha in the Badgonda police station area on August 14 was called off on Thursday.

Two accused have been sent to jail for the incident but no action has been taken as yet on the scrap dealer where shells and other such material was found.

An Army team detonated three bombs found in a village on Wednesday. Two people have so far died in the bombing incident and 15 people including the accused were injured.

