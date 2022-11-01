Mhow: CM to inaugurate employment fair at Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): The Public Relations (PR) Department of Madhya Pradesh government will organise an employment fair and exhibition in Pithampur Industrial Area on November 4. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the employment fair and exhibition. Dhar district collector Dr Pawan Jain, superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh, sub- divisional officer (SDO) Roshni Patidar, Rohan Saxena, MD of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and all the top officials visited the Maharana Pratap Shivaji Bus Stand complex on Monday afternoon. Chief Minister's meeting has also been organised in this complex. MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav informed the district administration about it. Dhar district collector Dr Pawan Jain discussed with journalists about the preparations. It was said that employment fair of Madhya Pradesh government is going on in every district. This time, state-level employment fair is being organised in Pithampur Industrial Area.

