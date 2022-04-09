Mhow: CM, 2 former CMs will visit city on April 14

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On April 14, on the 121st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will garland the statue of Dr Ambedkar at the memorial site, along with two former Congress chief ministers, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh.

The local administration and police have started preparations for the visit. A stage will be built on the Old Mumbai-Agra highway near the Ambedkar Memorial, Cantonment Board School, Private School and Wah Swarg Mandir Ground for followers coming from outside. Accommodation and food have been arranged.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:44 PM IST