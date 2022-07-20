e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Class of 1970 organises reunion; meet each other after 52 years, share memories

The students, many of whom are in their 70s, had come along with their wives and enjoyed each other’s company reminiscing about the bygone years and enjoyed the programme that included songs and music.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:02 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A get together programme of former students of the Chopra Vatika Government Higher Secondary located in Hari Phatak area was organised here. Students of 1970 batch Secondary School met one another after 52.

Among them were doctors, teachers, advocates etc, and others who had served on many important positions. The programme was conducted by DrRamlal Prajapati.

Among them were doctors, teachers, advocates etc, and others who had served on many important positions. The programme was conducted by DrRamlal Prajapati.

Mahesh Tiwari, Advocate Hukamchand Chauhan, Dr Ashok Mohanty and Dr Usha Kiran Tripathi presented the programme.

