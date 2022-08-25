Mhow: Class 11 Science batch starts in KV IIT Indore

Mhow (Mahdya Pradesh): Class 11 Science started at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore today. It was launched by Professor Suhas S Joshi, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Indore. Principal Manoj Kumar Sadrani felicitated IIT Director Suhas S Joshi. On this occasion, students of the school presented Deep Shloka and Saraswati Vandana.

IIT Registrar SP Hota also blessed the students. IIT's assistant registrar, Sureshchandra Thakur said that the Indian Institute of Technology has been providing all possible assistance from time to time for the progress of the Kendriya Vidyalaya. IIT Director Professor Suhas S Joshi congratulated the new Class 11 students who were given a diary and a pen each.

Explaining Newton's law of force to the students, he encouraged the children to work on new and innovative projects. The vote of thanks was proposed by Vivek Kumar Saxena, senior teacher of the school.

