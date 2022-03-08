Mhow: City marks Women's day with cultural programs, workshops; Stresses on Women Empowerment

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Several programmes were organised to mark International Women's Day in Mhow. A workshop was organised in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur under Vigyan Jyoti programme of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India in which Dr Shivani Gupta, medical officer from Sehore District Hospital, addressed students through online medium. Dr Gupta described women as born warriors and said that women should have a right to live with respect. She said women should eat jaggery daily which will help them fight anaemia. School principal OP Sharma congratulated all the students of Vigyan Jyoti and vice-principal Pushpa Singh expressed a vote of thanks



Jason Academy

Jason Academy director, Jason Joseph, said that women should be empowered in society. They should be made aware of their rights and should be encouraged to work in all fields. For this it is necessary to educate the girl child. If the girl child is educated, the future generation will automatically be educated. School principal Smita also spoke.

Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences

At a function organised to mark the occasion, the dean of home science, Mata Jija Bai Government Post Graduate Girls College Prof Manju Sharma said women were empowered during the early Vedic period, but later they lost their empowerment due to foreign invaders. She said the government is taking various steps to empower women in the economic, political and social fields.Dr Archana Raka, Professor, Department of Law, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, said that women's empowerment is very important to achieve social justice and inclusive development. The condition of women is worrying not only in India but at the global level.

According to the data of the National Commission for Women, the cases of domestic violence have increased two and a half times during the Corona epidemic. The goddess of justice may be a woman, but the number of women judges in courts is negligible. Empowerment will happen only when women vehemently oppose social evils like feticideDr Manisha Saxena, Dean and Program Coordinator of the School of Education said that serious thinking on women's rights and issues started from the 19th century. Vote of thanks was proposed by registrar Dr Ajay Verma.

