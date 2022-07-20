e-Paper Get App

Mhow: City becoming filthy thanks to civic apathy, inaction of officials

This has resulted in stray dogs and pigs roaming freely in the city streets in large numbers in search of food.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The inaction of the Cantonment Board health department against people and establishments who litter garbage is making the condition of the city unhygienic day by day. The worst offenders are the street food shops and hand carts that dump their waste on the roads themselves.

This has resulted in stray dogs and pigs roaming freely in the city streets in large numbers in search of food. This is the first time since Corona that it seems that the Cantt board is helpless in taking action against the offenders.

The garbage collection unit installed near the Hera Tara building, has been removed from there some days back but one can see that people are dumping their garbage at the spot making it very filthy with pigs roaming around.

Read Also
Mhow: Class of 1970 organises reunion; meet each other after 52 years, share memories
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: City becoming filthy thanks to civic apathy, inaction of officials

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...