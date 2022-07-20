Mhow: City becoming filthy thanks to civic apathy, inaction of officials

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The inaction of the Cantonment Board health department against people and establishments who litter garbage is making the condition of the city unhygienic day by day. The worst offenders are the street food shops and hand carts that dump their waste on the roads themselves.

This has resulted in stray dogs and pigs roaming freely in the city streets in large numbers in search of food. This is the first time since Corona that it seems that the Cantt board is helpless in taking action against the offenders.

The garbage collection unit installed near the Hera Tara building, has been removed from there some days back but one can see that people are dumping their garbage at the spot making it very filthy with pigs roaming around.