Mhow: Children's science conference held in Kendriya Vidyalaya

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 30th National Children's Science Conference concluded with gaiety today at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow.

Somit Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Bhopal region was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. It is noteworthy that the two-day regional level 30th National Children's Science Conference was organized from 03 November 2022 at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow. Chief guest Brig. Joy Biswas, Station Commander Army Head Quarter Mhow and Chairman, Vidyalaya Management Committee, along with presiding guest Col. RK Pathak, Nominee Chairman, Vidyalaya Management Committee, KV Mhow, graced the inaugural ceremony. In this conference, 201 child scientists from Kendriya Vidyalayas of the entire Bhopal division presented their projects on five sub-themes under the main theme Understanding Eco system for Health and Well-being.

In which 82 projects were presented in the junior category and 119 in the senior category. For the selection of the project, 30 professors from different Universities and institutions of Indore and Mhow city were invited as jury members. The judges selected a total of 18 projects from both the sections and praised the creative research work of all the child scientists. The programme culminated with the valedictory function on Friday and was graced by chief guest Somit Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Bhopal region. He extended best wishes to the students through his inspiring & motivational words and awarded the 18 child scientists selected for national level. A regional level academic committee was formed by KVS Bhopal region for this event, including academic incharge of the NCSC programme, Manish Jain, principal, KV NO.2 Indore, and his team of 5 officials. Venue principal Puja Shrivastava extended her gratitude to everyone.