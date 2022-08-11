Mhow: BJP embarrassed in Manpur as Independent wins

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): BJP suffered a major setback in the election of the president of Manpur Nagar Panchayat when the nine BJP councillors decided to back Raveena Pawan Yadav against the party's authorised candidate Seema Kamal Patel

Resultantly, Raveena Yadav won the post securing five votes while three votes were cancelled. This is despite the fact that local MLA and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur was camping in Manpur the whole time. Congress did not field any candidate. Yadav got 7 votes BJP's Seema Patel got five votes, 3 votes were cancelled.The BJP had nine councillors, three independent candidates and three Congress councillors had emerged victorious.

Cycle rally under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

In Kodariya, a huge march past and cycle rally was organised by the Shree Academy Scout and Guide team as part of the drug de-addiction campaign and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The rally was flagged off by village Kodariya sarpanch Shri Satish Davar and deputy sarpanch Ranjit Chauhan along with Scouts and Guide block secretary†Narayan Chauhan. The rally was completed under the able leadership of school director and Scout Master Rajesh Patidar amd Principal Hemlata Patidar.