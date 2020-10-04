Mhow-Bhopal Intercity to restart from October 7

After a span of almost six months, operations at Mhow Railway Station will resume from October 7, according to an order issued by Western Railway Ratlam Mandal on Sunday to Mhow Railway Station. According to the orders issued, the Intercity Mhow-Bhopal will resume functioning from the said date.



Officials said that this will be the first train which will restart from Mhow Railway Station after lockdown. The train will also halt at Indore Railway Station. Officials claimed that the train is very convenient for many people of Mhow who commute to Indore every day for work. The train's last station is Bhopal and it stops at several stations in between. The train is scheduled to depart at 6:15 in the morning from Mhow station. The Indore Mhow Rail Passenger Association has welcomed this decision of Western Railway.