Mhow: Bhoomi poojan of government college performed

Mhow (Pithampur): Bhoomi poojan of government college building at Sanjay Reservoir Road was done by Dhar MLA Nina Verma, municipality chairman, Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav, former Union minister Vikram Verma, on Friday. At present, the college is functioning from four to five rooms of a government school in Pithampur Industrial Area.

The government has given 4 hectares of land and Rs 6 cr for the construction of the building, which would be done by the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board. After the completion of the building, all the classes would be held in one place.

MLA Nina Verma said that after completion of the college building, a playground would be developed for sports activities. She said efforts are also on to build a stadium in future.



Principal of the school Dr DK Verma welcomed the guests. On this occasion, municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena , Dr Vinod Khatri, Dr Anita Malviya on behalf of the school family welcomed the guests.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:18 AM IST