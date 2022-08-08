e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Army War College celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The highlight of the event was a human chain with approximately 500 personnel which showcased United India and the spirit of Freedom.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav an event to celebrate 75 years of Independence was celebrated with full vigour and enthusiasm at Army War College, Mhow on Sunday, wherein all ranks and their families participated in a series of events like Face Painting & Tiranga Walk.

The highlight of the event was a human chain with approximately 500 personnel which showcased United India and the spirit of Freedom. There were numerous events to bring forth patriotic fervour like “Writing Patriotic Slogan”. The event was inaugurated and led by Lt Gen D P Pandey, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Commandant, Army War College, Mhow.

Kids and enthusiasts heavily subscribed to “The Patriotic Selfie Stand” and clicked selfies with friends and near and dear ones.

