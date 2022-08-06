Mhow: 'All facilities would be provided to BR Ambedkar University'

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar advocated inclusive education and Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences is taking forward the legacy of Dr Ambedkar.

These words were spoken by Dr Mohan Yadav, Higher Education Minister of the state as the chief guest of a programme organised at the university. He promised that all efforts would be made to ensure all facilities for the university and expressed confidence that it would become a university of excellence.

Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Mayor, was the special guest and Prof D K Sharma, vice-chancellor was present. The programme was conducted by the Dean Prof D.K.Verma. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma proposed the vote of thanks.

