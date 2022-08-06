e-Paper Get App

Mhow: 'All facilities would be provided to BR Ambedkar University'

Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Mayor, was the special guest and Prof D K Sharma, vice-chancellor was present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar advocated inclusive education and Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences is taking forward the legacy of Dr Ambedkar.

These words were spoken by Dr Mohan Yadav, Higher Education Minister of the state as the chief guest of a programme organised at the university. He promised that all efforts would be made to ensure all facilities for the university and expressed confidence that it would become a university of excellence.

Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Mayor, was the special guest and Prof D K Sharma, vice-chancellor was present. The programme was conducted by the Dean Prof D.K.Verma. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also
Mhow janpad president, vice president and 16 members sworn in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: 'All facilities would be provided to BR Ambedkar University'

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge

Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge