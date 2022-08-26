Mhow: Agitating farmers defer dharna for month

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers sitting on an indefinite dharna against financial irregularities in Simrol-based service cooperative society have postponed their dharna for a month after the assurance of the SDM. Notices are being issued by the society to 450 account holders for recovery of dues for a month now. The farmer claim that the amounts mentioned in the notices are arbitrary and not correct. This society has already been investigated for embezzlement of lakhs of rupees.

The regional president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Ram Prasad Surya, said that SDM Akshat Jain came at 3 pm on the second day of the dharna and a demand was placed before him to act against the office bearers of the society. Jain told the farmers that the investigation will start only after the dharna ends. He also promised that the inquiry will be conducted keeping in view their demands. He further said that the inquiry would take about a month. Thereafter, the protesting farmers decided to postpone the dharna for a month.

Jitendra Patidar of the Sangh said that SDM Jain has said that the inquiry committee will investigate under the leadership of tehsildar Anand Malviya. He said representatives of the union will also be members of the inquiry committee.

Anand Singh Thakur of the Sangh said that if the investigation report is not made public within a month, then again a fierce agitation will be started.