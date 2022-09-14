Mhow: Agarwal community protests against killing of trader 

e-Paper Get App
Nilesh died in the hospital while being treated after former soldier Jaideep Singh Parihar fired a total of six shots from a licensed revolver, two of which hit Nilesh Agarwal aged 39 years in a dispute.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Agrawal community staged a protest against the death of Nilesh Agarwal who operated a TV repair shop located in the city's busiest main road, Gokul Ganj. Nilesh died in the hospital while being treated after former soldier Jaideep Singh Parihar fired a total of six shots from a licensed revolver, two of which hit Nilesh Agarwal aged 39 years in a dispute.  

After this incident, the traders of the city and the Agarwal society expressed their anger on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of community members of the society jammed the road as a protest at Shyam Vilas crossroads, raised slogans against the poor law and order of the city, police and administration. They handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain and demanded that a member of the family be given an appointment in a government job on compassionate grounds.

They demanded that financial compensation should be given to the family and the illegal property of the accused ex-serviceman should be demolished and he should be given a death sentence. The sub-divisional officer promised that the demands will be sent to the district administration and the government. Thereafter, the body was taken for funeral.

