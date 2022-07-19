Mhow: Administration seals hospital in Simrol over massive irregularities

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): RK Multi Super Specialty Hospital located in the Simrol Tappa tehsil office area, on Monday was sealed under the direction of sub-divisional officer (SDO) Akshat Jain. A joint team of tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and block medical officer (BMO) Dr Faisal Ali went to Simrol on Monday to investigate the hospital operator.

When the team asked for registration papers from Dr DL Deora, he did not oblige. Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma said that the hospital operator did not have registration, nor was there any registration of the lab operating inside the hospital. When the team examined the hospital further, it also found medicines on a large scale that passed the expiry date.

The sealed hospital’s operator was operating from a rented room. The hospital was 20-bedded. Treatment of patients was going on as usual when the investigation was on. Block medical officer Dr Faisal Ali said that very serious irregularities were found in the hospital.

The hospital was neither registered nor is its lab had registration. The lab technician does not have any kind of degree. Medicines have been found that passed the expiry date. The block medical officer has filed a case against the hospital and its operator in Simrol police station. It is given that the hospital has been sealed by health department and administrative officials and a warning issued that no medical activities can be conducted there.

It is feared that many other hospitals are running in a fraudulent manner in Simrol.

Regarding the operation of Multi Specialty Hospital in Simrol, a complaint was received by tehsil office Mhow and health department Indore. Now an FIR is being lodged against the hospital in Simrol police station by the government under Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Roujo Upachar Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act 1973 and under section 269 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also Mhow: BJP captures Mhowgaon and Manpur municipal council polls