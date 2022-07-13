Mhow: 80-year-old man harassed by son gets justice

representative pic

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old man who was being harassed by his son can now heave a sigh of relief thanks to the campaign being run by the Social Justice Department on the instructions of Collector Manish Singh. His son has agreed to pay rupees two thousand per month to his father and has promised not to disturb his father.

According to Suchita Turkey Beck, Joint Director of Social Justice Department said that the 80-year-old Sohanlal Vaidya who lives in Nidhi Nagar located in village Kishanganj of Mhow tehsil of Indore district had appealed for justice as his son was harassing him and demanded that his son pay him Rs 2,000 per month as maintenance. Upon receiving the application both parties were counselled after which the son agreed to the above terms.