Mhow: 6 girls of Navoyadaya Vidyalaya selected for U-19 girls badminton tourney

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Six girls of Manpur Navodaya Vidyalaya have been selected as part of the regional team for the under-19 badminton tournament.

Bharti Upadhyay won the gold medal while Aakriti Dharaviya daughter of Jai Patidar got the third position Manpur team won the gold medal in the Under-17 tournament. Laxmi Patidar won the gold medal while Hamsina won the bronze medal.

All the winning students were awarded the gold medal and silver medal. All the teachers including the school principal OP Sharma and Dr. Renu Upadhyay congratulated the students.

