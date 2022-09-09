Mhow: 52 mentally challenged kids undergo dental check-up

e-Paper Get App
The checkup was organised under the leadership of Shilpi Shukla, the district president of the institution.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 06:02 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A dental checkup of mentally challenged children was organised by Hum Foundation. The checkup was organised under the leadership of Shilpi Shukla, the district president of the institution.

About 52 children were checked by Dr Lucky Khandelwal free of cost. The doctor told the children about how to keep their teeth and gums strong and healthy.

Medicines were also given to some children as per the requirement. On this occasion, Anuradha Aggarwal, the president of the institution, distributed toothbrushes and pastes to all the children.

