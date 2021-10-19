Mhow: 5 bighas government land freed from encroachment

Mhow: Under the leadership of sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, the total area of 5 bighas government land located in Telanbardi village of Mend gram panchayat was freed from encroachment by the police-administration team.

Earlier, this land was given by the government in the form of government lease for agricultural work, but business was being done by the encroacher on it by constructing godowns.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:25 PM IST