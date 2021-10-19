e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:25 PM IST

Mhow: 5 bighas government land freed from encroachment

Staff Reporter
The encroachment drive. | FPJ

Mhow: Under the leadership of sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, the total area of 5 bighas government land located in Telanbardi village of Mend gram panchayat was freed from encroachment by the police-administration team.

Earlier, this land was given by the government in the form of government lease for agricultural work, but business was being done by the encroacher on it by constructing godowns.

ALSO READ

Indore: Remove all encroachments from govt land: Collector

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:25 PM IST
