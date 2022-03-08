Mhow: 2 girls trained in Mhow selected in National team trial in pistol shooting

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two promising girl students of Mhow and Pithampur got selected in the All India team trial in pistol shooting.

Vashishtha Soni, a student of Class VIII of Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School, Indore, and Devika Devi, a 9th class student of Army Public School, Mhow performed excellently in the 64th National Shooting Competition held in Delhi and have been selected in the All India Team Trial.

The said competition will be held in Bhopal from March 19. Both the girls have received training from the director of Scorpion Shooting Academy Mhow. Vashishtha Soni is the daughter of Pithampur police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni and Devika Devi is the daughter of Dalbir Singh posted in Army Headquarters Mhow. Both the girls said that apart from shooting they also concentrate on their studies.

