MGM Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit Lands In Troubled Waters; Charge Sheet Issued Against Him, A Week Before Retirement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days before his retirement, Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College, landed into trouble as the Public Health and Medical Education Department has issued a chargesheet against him over alleged irregularities in the distribution of Ayushman Bharat scheme incentives.

Dr Dixit has been directed to respond within 21 days. The charge sheet alleges corruption in distributing incentives meant for doctors under the scheme. As per orders issued on November 24, 2018, and January 23, 2019, incentives were to be granted only to doctors not engaged in private practice until January 8, 2021.

However, the incentives were extended to doctors practicing privately as well. Additionally, nodal officers were excluded from receiving incentives under the same orders, yet payments were allegedly made to them. Discrepancies in incentive percentages have also been flagged, such as assistant nodal officer Dr DK Sharma being denied his due one per cent share, while Dr Yamini Gupta was reportedly granted two per cent instead.

The allegations surfaced following a complaint investigated by the then divisional commissioner Dr Mal Singh and the report was subsequently forwarded to authorities in Bhopal. If Dr Dixit fails to respond within the stipulated 21 days, a departmental inquiry will be taken up against him.